Brandes Investment Partners LP Raises Stock Holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,392,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,872 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned 0.22% of ZTO Express (Cayman) worth $39,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 189,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,440,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 14,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 2.4% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 244,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,014,000 after purchasing an additional 5,681 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 268,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 9.3% during the first quarter. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. now owns 175,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,028,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZTO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.96.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ZTO traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.95. 1,377,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,604,205. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.03. ZTO Express has a 52-week low of $16.27 and a 52-week high of $30.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.30 and its 200-day moving average is $27.01.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 20.76%. As a group, analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

(Free Report)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.