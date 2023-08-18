Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.44.

Shares of NYSE BDN opened at $4.65 on Thursday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $8.91. The stock has a market cap of $800.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.34%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 542.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BDN. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 17.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 294,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after buying an additional 42,928 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 23.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 42,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 7,935 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 15.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 7,924 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 55.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 90,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 32,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 510,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,219,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 162 properties and 22.8 million square feet as of June 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

