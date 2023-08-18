Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) COO Jeffrey S. Cook Sells 1,232 Shares of Stock

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Get Free Report) COO Jeffrey S. Cook sold 1,232 shares of Bright Health Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total value of $13,354.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,232.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Bright Health Group Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSE BHG opened at $10.71 on Friday. Bright Health Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $154.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.60 and a 200-day moving average of $23.54.

Get Bright Health Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on BHG. Barclays lowered shares of Bright Health Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Bright Health Group from $80.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Bright Health Group by 599.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 210,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 180,551 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Bright Health Group by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,825,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 402,477 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bright Health Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,060,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 112,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Bright Health Group by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 174,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 85,600 shares in the last quarter.

About Bright Health Group

(Get Free Report)

Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bright HealthCare and Consumer Care. The Consumer Care segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services contracts through primary care clinics. It operates managed and affiliated risk-bearing clinics within its integrated care delivery system, which included embedded pharmacy, laboratory, radiology, and population health focused specialty services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.