Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) COO Jeffrey S. Cook Sells 1,232 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2023

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHGGet Free Report) COO Jeffrey S. Cook sold 1,232 shares of Bright Health Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total value of $13,354.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,232.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Bright Health Group Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSE BHG opened at $10.71 on Friday. Bright Health Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $154.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.60 and a 200-day moving average of $23.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on BHG. Barclays lowered shares of Bright Health Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Bright Health Group from $80.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Get Our Latest Report on BHG

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Bright Health Group by 599.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 210,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 180,551 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Bright Health Group by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,825,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 402,477 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bright Health Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,060,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 112,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Bright Health Group by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 174,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 85,600 shares in the last quarter.

About Bright Health Group

(Get Free Report)

Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bright HealthCare and Consumer Care. The Consumer Care segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services contracts through primary care clinics. It operates managed and affiliated risk-bearing clinics within its integrated care delivery system, which included embedded pharmacy, laboratory, radiology, and population health focused specialty services.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG)

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.