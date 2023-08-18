Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
BCOV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Lake Street Capital raised Brightcove from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st.
Read Our Latest Research Report on BCOV
Brightcove Price Performance
Insider Transactions at Brightcove
In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.01 per share, with a total value of $90,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,159,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,701,219.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Brightcove news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.01 per share, for a total transaction of $90,225.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,159,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,701,219.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kristin E. Frank sold 8,058 shares of Brightcove stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total value of $35,213.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,629.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 78,373 shares of company stock valued at $311,385. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Brightcove by 0.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Brightcove by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Brightcove by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,329 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Brightcove by 17.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,811 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Brightcove by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,852 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.
Brightcove Company Profile
Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based streaming services. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video streaming platform that enables its customers to distribute high-quality video to internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences of multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a cloud-based technology for creating and managing video experiences; Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology; and Brightcove Audience Insights, a business intelligence platform that provides actionable intelligence on viewers and subscribers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Brightcove
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- What Ross Stores Earnings Say About The Saver Shopping Economy
- The Dividend Kings With Highest Yield
- 6 Largest Healthcare REITs to Buy and How to Invest
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- This Tech Giant Stands Strong Amidst Recent Selloff
Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.