Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

BCOV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Lake Street Capital raised Brightcove from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

NASDAQ:BCOV traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.90. 14,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,315. Brightcove has a twelve month low of $3.28 and a twelve month high of $7.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.51.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.01 per share, with a total value of $90,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,159,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,701,219.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Brightcove news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.01 per share, for a total transaction of $90,225.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,159,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,701,219.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kristin E. Frank sold 8,058 shares of Brightcove stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total value of $35,213.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,629.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 78,373 shares of company stock valued at $311,385. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Brightcove by 0.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Brightcove by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Brightcove by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,329 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Brightcove by 17.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,811 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Brightcove by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,852 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based streaming services. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video streaming platform that enables its customers to distribute high-quality video to internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences of multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a cloud-based technology for creating and managing video experiences; Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology; and Brightcove Audience Insights, a business intelligence platform that provides actionable intelligence on viewers and subscribers.

