Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Short Interest Down 6.5% in July

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,040,000 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the July 15th total of 5,390,000 shares. Approximately 11.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 875,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $42.50 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.93.

Brinker International Trading Down 3.2 %

EAT opened at $33.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.93. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.34. Brinker International has a 1-year low of $23.66 and a 1-year high of $42.12.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The restaurant operator reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 49.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Brinker International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 1.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 461,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,874,000 after purchasing an additional 8,449 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Brinker International during the second quarter valued at about $303,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Brinker International during the second quarter valued at about $16,203,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Brinker International during the second quarter worth about $1,009,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in Brinker International by 242.1% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,016 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company also operates in virtual brands, including It's Just Wings and Maggiano's Italian Classics.

