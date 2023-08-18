Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 49.35% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Brinker International’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Brinker International updated its FY24 guidance to $3.15-3.55 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to $3.15-$3.55 EPS.

Shares of Brinker International stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.53. The company had a trading volume of 452,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,798. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.31 and a 200 day moving average of $37.93. Brinker International has a 52-week low of $23.66 and a 52-week high of $42.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EAT. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 2,694.9% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 761,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,040,000 after buying an additional 733,782 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,389,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,817,000 after buying an additional 642,666 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,451,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,729,000 after buying an additional 595,818 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,203,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,182,000.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EAT. Raymond James boosted their price target on Brinker International from $42.50 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Brinker International in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Brinker International in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their price target on Brinker International from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Brinker International in a report on Monday, June 26th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.93.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company also operates in virtual brands, including It's Just Wings and Maggiano's Italian Classics.

