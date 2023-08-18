Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Issues Earnings Results

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brinker International had a net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 49.35%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Brinker International updated its FY24 guidance to $3.15-3.55 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to $3.15-$3.55 EPS.

Brinker International Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE EAT traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.50. The company had a trading volume of 402,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,589. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.93. Brinker International has a fifty-two week low of $23.66 and a fifty-two week high of $42.12.

Institutional Trading of Brinker International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EAT. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Brinker International in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Brinker International in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brinker International in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Brinker International by 242.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,016 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Brinker International by 276.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EAT shares. 51job reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Brinker International from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Brinker International from $42.50 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Brinker International from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Brinker International from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.93.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company also operates in virtual brands, including It's Just Wings and Maggiano's Italian Classics.

