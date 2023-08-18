Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on EAT. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Brinker International in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Brinker International from $42.50 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Brinker International in a report on Monday, June 26th. They set an underweight rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Brinker International in a report on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Brinker International from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.93.

Shares of NYSE EAT traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.17. The company had a trading volume of 207,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,953. Brinker International has a one year low of $23.66 and a one year high of $42.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.34.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The restaurant operator reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.09. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 49.35% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Brinker International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brinker International will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EAT. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,069,331 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $129,852,000 after purchasing an additional 940,888 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 2,694.9% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 761,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,040,000 after purchasing an additional 733,782 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,426,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,389,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,817,000 after purchasing an additional 642,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,451,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,729,000 after purchasing an additional 595,818 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company also operates in virtual brands, including It's Just Wings and Maggiano's Italian Classics.

