Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Releases Earnings Results

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 49.35%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Brinker International updated its FY24 guidance to $3.15-3.55 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to $3.15-$3.55 EPS.

Brinker International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EAT traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.99. 722,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,145. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.93. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.34. Brinker International has a 12 month low of $23.66 and a 12 month high of $42.12.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Brinker International in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Brinker International in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Brinker International from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Brinker International from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brinker International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brinker International

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 461,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,874,000 after acquiring an additional 8,449 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,203,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,009,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 242.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,016 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company also operates in virtual brands, including It's Just Wings and Maggiano's Italian Classics.

Featured Articles

