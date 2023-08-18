Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Bought by Vantage Consulting Group Inc

Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,564,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $385,668,000 after purchasing an additional 162,687 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,821,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,270,000 after acquiring an additional 224,031 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 13,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 7,217 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 397,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,549,000 after acquiring an additional 14,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 4,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $62.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $129.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $59.71 and a 1-year high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.81 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.14.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $44,754.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,545.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

