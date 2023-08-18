Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 44.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,934 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First National Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 7,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 49,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 31,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 50,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after buying an additional 4,929 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on BMY shares. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $44,754.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,545.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE BMY traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $61.92. The stock had a trading volume of 5,155,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,649,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.39. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $59.71 and a 12-month high of $81.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.77. The stock has a market cap of $129.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.42.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 50.51%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 60.64%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

