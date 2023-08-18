Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,871 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for 0.7% of Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $19,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,283,000 after buying an additional 36,458 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $320,887,000 after buying an additional 87,945 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,412,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Broadcom from $870.00 to $905.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Broadcom from $890.00 to $942.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Broadcom from $715.00 to $830.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $804.05.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $12.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $814.96. 645,179 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,478,771. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $923.18. The firm has a market cap of $336.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $870.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $721.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 57.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

