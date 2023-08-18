Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,186 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for 3.9% of Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $57,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 28.4% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 14.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 29,871 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $19,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 173,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $111,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.3% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $1.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $825.47. 1,203,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,482,103. The business’s fifty day moving average is $870.55 and its 200 day moving average is $721.67. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $923.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 57.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $890.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $600.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $820.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $840.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $804.05.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

