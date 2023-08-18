Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Director Sells $362,400.00 in Stock

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) Director Leslie A. Brun sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.20, for a total value of $362,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,124,316. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BR opened at $178.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.35 and a 52-week high of $184.10.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.09% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.82%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.00.

Institutional Trading of Broadridge Financial Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 8,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Stories

