Brokerages Set BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) PT at $13.32

Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.32.

BIGC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on BigCommerce from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on BigCommerce from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on BigCommerce from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Friday, August 4th.

BigCommerce stock opened at $10.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.38. BigCommerce has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $20.17. The company has a market capitalization of $798.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 0.84.

In other BigCommerce news, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 5,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total value of $41,891.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 234,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,946.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 287,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $3,068,118.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,669 shares in the company, valued at $273,631.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 5,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total value of $41,891.76. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 234,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,946.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 336,320 shares of company stock worth $3,530,638 over the last quarter. 10.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the fourth quarter worth about $4,285,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in BigCommerce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,098,000. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP purchased a new position in BigCommerce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in BigCommerce by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 833,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,281,000 after buying an additional 337,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in BigCommerce by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 15,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

