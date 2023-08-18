Brokerages Set Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Price Target at $10.00

Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FULC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 362.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,193 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FULC opened at $3.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.13. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 million. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,234.80% and a negative return on equity of 39.50%. Research analysts forecast that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and FTX-6058, an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

