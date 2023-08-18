Brokerages Set OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI) PT at $10.00

Shares of OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OABI shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of OmniAb in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of OmniAb in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

Get OmniAb alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OmniAb

OmniAb Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NASDAQ OABI opened at $5.85 on Friday. OmniAb has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The company has a market cap of $676.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.43 and a beta of -0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.25.

In other news, Director John L. Higgins sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total value of $36,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,462,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,973,878.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew W. Foehr acquired 115,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.52 per share, for a total transaction of $519,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,574,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,634,520.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Higgins sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total value of $36,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,462,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,973,878.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of OmniAb

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of OmniAb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in OmniAb in the first quarter worth $32,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OmniAb during the second quarter worth $50,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of OmniAb during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of OmniAb during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 56.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OmniAb Company Profile

(Get Free Report

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's discovery platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts. Its OmniAb platform is the biological intelligence of proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat, OmniChicken, and OmniMouse that have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to facilitate development of human therapeutic candidates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OmniAb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OmniAb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.