Brokers Offer Predictions for Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Free Report) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research report issued on Thursday, August 17th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the energy company will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Cheniere Energy Partners’ current full-year earnings is $3.69 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.13 EPS.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. Cheniere Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 174.10% and a net margin of 31.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

CQP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group raised Cheniere Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.71.

Cheniere Energy Partners Stock Performance

CQP stock opened at $50.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.59. The firm has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.83. Cheniere Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $42.96 and a twelve month high of $62.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cheniere Energy Partners

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CQP. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 613.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 735 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Corey Grindal sold 7,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total transaction of $351,318.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Cheniere Energy Partners Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 41.44%.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. It owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG production terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

