Brokers Set Expectations for Titanium Transp’s Q4 2023 Earnings (TSE:TTN)

Titanium Transp (TSE:TTN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Pi Financial boosted their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Titanium Transp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 16th. Pi Financial analyst B. Jekic now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.06. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Titanium Transp’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Get Titanium Transp alerts:

Titanium Transp (TSE:TTN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$106.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$121.04 million.

Titanium Transp Stock Performance

Titanium Transp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Titanium Transp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titanium Transp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.