Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE BAM opened at $33.39 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.70. Brookfield Asset Management has a 12 month low of $26.76 and a 12 month high of $36.50.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The company had revenue of $985.00 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Asset Management

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAM. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 35.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.6% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.3% in the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 97,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 4.8% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 7,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

