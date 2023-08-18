Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Shares Bought by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BN. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield by 15.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield by 3.2% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield by 0.3% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 189,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,152,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield by 5.8% in the first quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 9,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield by 54.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. 54.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BN opened at $32.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.25 billion, a PE ratio of 361.21 and a beta of 1.42. Brookfield Co. has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $52.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Brookfield’s payout ratio is presently 311.15%.

In related news, major shareholder Opps Eb Holdings Ltd. Ocm sold 3,781,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $219,330,538.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BN. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Brookfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Brookfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Brookfield from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.75.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

