Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BIP. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.83.

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $31.61 on Thursday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 12 month low of $30.03 and a 12 month high of $43.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.79 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.382 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 463.64%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8,107.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter worth $81,000. 47.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

