Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

BC has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Brunswick from $108.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Brunswick from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Brunswick from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brunswick presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $99.92.

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $83.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.52. Brunswick has a fifty-two week low of $64.55 and a fifty-two week high of $93.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.03. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. Brunswick’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Brunswick will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is 21.02%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Brunswick during the first quarter worth $40,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 246.7% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Brunswick during the second quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

