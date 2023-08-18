Builders FirstSource, Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $3.58 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 16th. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta now expects that the company will earn $3.58 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.39. The consensus estimate for Builders FirstSource’s current full-year earnings is $12.66 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.49 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.91 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.16 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.19 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.80 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.57 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.55 EPS.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.20. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $162.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $110.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $166.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.17.

NYSE:BLDR opened at $130.06 on Friday. Builders FirstSource has a fifty-two week low of $52.70 and a fifty-two week high of $156.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.93.

In other news, insider Michael Hiller sold 5,965 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total transaction of $882,283.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,865,055.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.69, for a total value of $758,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,973,314.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Hiller sold 5,965 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total transaction of $882,283.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,865,055.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,965 shares of company stock valued at $1,882,113. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 179.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

