Burney Co. Acquires 115,800 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Burney Co. grew its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 297.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,800 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Centene were worth $9,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in Centene by 36.5% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the first quarter worth approximately $915,000. South Dakota Investment Council grew its position in Centene by 5.4% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 298,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,875,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its holdings in Centene by 31.4% during the first quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 4,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Centene by 3.4% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 635,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,144,000 after acquiring an additional 20,979 shares during the period. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNC traded up $0.77 on Friday, hitting $64.27. The company had a trading volume of 517,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,571,718. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $61.34 and a 12-month high of $97.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.33. The company has a market cap of $34.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.57.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.05. Centene had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $37.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Stephens lowered their price objective on Centene from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Centene from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.11.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

