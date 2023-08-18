Burney Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Burney Co. grew its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 100.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,663 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,350 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $12,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in United Rentals by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,502 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its stake in United Rentals by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in United Rentals by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Rentals by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on URI shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on United Rentals from $482.00 to $521.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on United Rentals from $505.00 to $498.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $440.92.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of URI stock traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $451.08. The stock had a trading volume of 199,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.89. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $256.23 and a one year high of $492.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $444.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $411.50.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $9.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.23 by $0.65. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.63 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.02%.

About United Rentals

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Recommended Stories

