Burney Co. Grows Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Burney Co. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $8,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 6,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.3% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, All Season Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.4% in the first quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $484.00 to $416.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $462.16.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:DE traded down $20.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $398.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,602,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,555. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $418.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $401.13. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $328.62 and a 12-month high of $450.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $116.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.22 by $1.98. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.16 EPS. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 31.87 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,497.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,690 shares of company stock worth $37,335,181. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.