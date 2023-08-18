Burney Co. Raises Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Burney Co. raised its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,130 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,202 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $10,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 42.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in Trade Desk by 191.4% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 38,980 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $3,464,542.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 162,628 shares in the company, valued at $14,454,376.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Trade Desk news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 38,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $3,464,542.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,454,376.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total value of $221,146.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,783,378.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,382 shares of company stock valued at $10,215,052. Corporate insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TTD. KeyCorp raised their target price on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.39.

Trade Desk Trading Up 0.5 %

TTD traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $71.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,027,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,358,043. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $39.43 and a one year high of $91.85. The company has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 273.82, a PEG ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.44 and a 200-day moving average of $67.55.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

