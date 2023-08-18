Burney Co. Raises Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Burney Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,261 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $6,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AME. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in AMETEK by 84.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in AMETEK during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $154.15. 342,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 978,766. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.87 and a 52-week high of $164.75. The company has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.64.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 18.73%.

AME has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AMETEK from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AMETEK from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on AMETEK from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on AMETEK from $161.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.29.

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total transaction of $250,979.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,117,246.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

