Burney Co. Sells 179 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Burney Co. lowered its holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Group 1 Automotive makes up about 0.9% of Burney Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Burney Co. owned approximately 0.58% of Group 1 Automotive worth $18,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPI. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $727,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Peter C. Delongchamps sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $2,460,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,536,958. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Peter C. Delongchamps sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $2,460,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,536,958. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael David Jones sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.68, for a total transaction of $219,028.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,040 shares in the company, valued at $3,102,467.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,850 shares of company stock valued at $3,912,928. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $134.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $295.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $430.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th.

Group 1 Automotive Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE GPI traded up $3.36 on Friday, hitting $261.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,720. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.16 and a 1-year high of $277.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $256.08 and its 200 day moving average is $234.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.46.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $11.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.08 by $0.65. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $12.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 43.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Group 1 Automotive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.88%.

Group 1 Automotive Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

