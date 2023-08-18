Burney Co. Sells 2,485 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Burney Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 72,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,485 shares during the period. Burney Co. owned 0.11% of Ingredion worth $7,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 119.5% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 3,260.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 172.3% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,667,220,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Ingredion in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingredion

In other news, CFO James D. Gray sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.90, for a total transaction of $524,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,504. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO James D. Gray sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.90, for a total transaction of $524,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,504. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 1,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total value of $211,329.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,227,262.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,058 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Stock Performance

INGR traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.47. The stock had a trading volume of 73,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,348. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.78. Ingredion Incorporated has a one year low of $78.81 and a one year high of $113.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

Ingredion Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This is a boost from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 33.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ingredion in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Ingredion from $125.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Ingredion from $120.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ingredion has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.20.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

