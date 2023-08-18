Burney Co. Sells 31,445 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Burney Co. lessened its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 125,801 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 31,445 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $11,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 843.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $423,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total transaction of $10,694,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,394,416.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $423,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock valued at $510,658,596. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.06. 1,794,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,366,311. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. The company has a market cap of $312.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.31 and its 200-day moving average is $101.65.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 52.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Oracle from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $96.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.37.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ORCL

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.