Burney Co. Sells 4,291 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Burney Co. reduced its stake in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,291 shares during the quarter. Burney Co. owned 0.23% of Terex worth $7,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TEX. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Terex by 2,821.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 739,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,778,000 after buying an additional 714,205 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Terex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,229,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Terex by 110.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 833,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,726,000 after purchasing an additional 438,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Terex by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,373,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,598,000 after acquiring an additional 417,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Terex by 886.5% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 379,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,282,000 after acquiring an additional 340,911 shares in the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Terex

In related news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 9,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $597,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,331 shares in the company, valued at $32,119,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.84, for a total value of $1,507,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 186,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,423,038.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 9,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $597,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 535,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,119,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Terex Price Performance

TEX traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.38. 164,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 902,027. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.67. Terex Co. has a 52-week low of $28.82 and a 52-week high of $65.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.36.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Terex had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 35.91%. The company’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Terex Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on TEX. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Terex from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Terex in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Terex from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Terex in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Terex from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.58.

Terex Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

