BW Offshore (OTCMKTS:BGSWF) vs. Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) Head to Head Comparison

BW Offshore (OTCMKTS:BGSWF – Get Free Report) and Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BW Offshore and Bristow Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get BW Offshore alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BW Offshore N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Bristow Group $313.56 million 2.57 -$6.98 million $0.22 129.91

BW Offshore has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bristow Group.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BW Offshore 0 0 0 0 N/A Bristow Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for BW Offshore and Bristow Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Bristow Group has a consensus target price of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 39.96%. Given Bristow Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bristow Group is more favorable than BW Offshore.

Profitability

This table compares BW Offshore and Bristow Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BW Offshore N/A N/A N/A Bristow Group 0.51% 0.81% 0.35%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.4% of Bristow Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.0% of Bristow Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bristow Group beats BW Offshore on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BW Offshore

(Get Free Report)

BW Offshore Limited engages in the engineering of offshore production solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and the Pacific. The company builds, owns, leases, and operates floating, production, storage, and offloading vessels (FPSOs) for oil and gas industries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 10 FPSOs. BW Offshore Limited was founded in 1982 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Bristow Group

(Get Free Report)

Bristow Group Inc. provides vertical flight solutions. It primarily offers aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies and government agencies. It also provides personnel transportation, search and rescue (SAR), medevac, ad hoc helicopter, and fixed wing transportation services, as well as logistical and maintenance support, training services, and flight and maintenance crews. The company has a fleet of aircrafts. It has customers in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, the Dutch Caribbean, the Falkland Islands, Guyana, India, Mexico, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Norway, Spain, Suriname, Trinidad, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The company was founded in 1948 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for BW Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BW Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.