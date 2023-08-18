BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) PT Raised to $83.00

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $77.00 to $83.00 in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

BWXT has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on BWX Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on BWX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised BWX Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $79.17.

BWXT stock opened at $70.96 on Monday. BWX Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $49.13 and a fifty-two week high of $76.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.84.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 35.25% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $612.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. BWX Technologies’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that BWX Technologies will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.55%.

In related news, Director Gerhard F. Burbach sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $74,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,031.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $513,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 211,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,258,000 after buying an additional 5,777 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 317,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,453,000 after purchasing an additional 96,145 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

