C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Short Interest Update

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,760,000 shares, a drop of 6.2% from the July 15th total of 32,800,000 shares. Approximately 32.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 24th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of C3.ai from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of C3.ai from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush upgraded shares of C3.ai from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of C3.ai from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other C3.ai news, Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. sold 120,000 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $5,050,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 546,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,001,974.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Richard C. Levin sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $726,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 185,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,618,192.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $5,050,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 546,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,001,974.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 629,805 shares of company stock valued at $22,019,708. 38.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai during the first quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in C3.ai in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in C3.ai in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.63% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai Stock Down 5.3 %

AI opened at $30.01 on Friday. C3.ai has a 52-week low of $10.16 and a 52-week high of $48.87. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.14.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 100.77% and a negative return on equity of 28.23%. The firm had revenue of $72.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.32 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that C3.ai will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

