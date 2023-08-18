Cabaletta Bio’s (CABA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Guggenheim

Guggenheim reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Guggenheim currently has a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Cabaletta Bio from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Cabaletta Bio presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.29.

CABA opened at $12.20 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.68 million, a P/E ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 2.56. Cabaletta Bio has a 12 month low of $0.59 and a 12 month high of $14.45.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.10. Research analysts anticipate that Cabaletta Bio will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Gwendolyn Binder sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.82, for a total value of $152,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Cabaletta Bio during the second quarter worth $27,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Cabaletta Bio by 239.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Cabaletta Bio during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cabaletta Bio by 21.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 4,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Cabaletta Bio by 259.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 6,596 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is DSG3-CAART, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of mucosal pemphigus vulgaris, an autoimmune blistering skin disease.

