Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Cable One from $900.00 to $825.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Cable One from $680.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Cable One from $1,275.00 to $1,175.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $881.00.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CABO
Cable One Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cable One
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CABO. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cable One during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Cable One by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Cable One by 1,312.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 4,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,976,000 after buying an additional 3,792 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Cable One in the 1st quarter worth $489,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Cable One by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.
About Cable One
Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cable One
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- This Tech Giant Stands Strong Amidst Recent Selloff
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- 3 Computer Stocks To Buy On The PC Pullback
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- 3 Oil & Gas Gear Makers With Triple-Digit EPS Growth Forecasts
Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.