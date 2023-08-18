Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 883,462 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 87,671 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.32% of Cadence Design Systems worth $185,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $220.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $232.58 and its 200-day moving average is $214.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.88 billion, a PE ratio of 67.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.76 and a 12-month high of $248.16.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $977.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.99 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 23.41%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 49,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.09, for a total transaction of $11,249,235.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,515,009.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director James D. Plummer sold 4,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.54, for a total transaction of $1,051,007.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,043,410.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 49,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.09, for a total value of $11,249,235.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,515,009.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,639 shares of company stock valued at $17,745,716. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CDNS. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $253.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.22.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

