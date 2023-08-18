Caerus Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,646 Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Caerus Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellesley Asset Management acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 100.0% in the first quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total transaction of $3,359,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,363,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,944,239,354.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total value of $3,359,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,363,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,944,239,354.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 4,919 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.60, for a total value of $735,882.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,329 shares in the company, valued at $20,544,418.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,271,998 shares of company stock valued at $298,366,253. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ABNB traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $125.55. 4,709,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,088,295. The company has a market capitalization of $81.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.65. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.91 and a twelve month high of $154.95.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.21. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Airbnb from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Phillip Securities raised shares of Airbnb from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Airbnb from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

