Caerus Investment Advisors LLC Has $251,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Caerus Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VWO. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 156.4% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000.

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,527,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,082,880. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $43.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.59.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

