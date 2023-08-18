Caerus Investment Advisors LLC Invests $1.25 Million in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Caerus Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 192,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,000. Luminar Technologies comprises about 1.4% of Caerus Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 189.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,570,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991,427 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $10,381,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,745,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,338,000 after buying an additional 1,928,021 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 148.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,724,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,154,000 after buying an additional 1,628,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,623,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,272,000 after purchasing an additional 865,041 shares during the last quarter. 64.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LAZR. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Luminar Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.94.

Insider Transactions at Luminar Technologies

In related news, insider Alan Prescott sold 37,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $269,891.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,509,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,883,156.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Luminar Technologies news, insider Alan Prescott sold 37,433 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $269,891.93. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,509,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,883,156.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Fennimore sold 16,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $119,275.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 711,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,126,338.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 29.26% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies Trading Up 3.8 %

LAZR traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.78. 4,344,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,636,667. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.84. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.91 and a 1-year high of $10.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.53.

Luminar Technologies Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

