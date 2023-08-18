Caerus Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 31,396 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Caerus Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 51.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,396 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 5.3% of Caerus Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beta Wealth Group Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 23,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 36.4% in the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 19,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of JPST stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $50.13. 3,366,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,907,302. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.93 and a one year high of $50.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.18.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.