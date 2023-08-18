Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council trimmed its holdings in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,806 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 11,832 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council owned 0.72% of Caleres worth $5,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Caleres by 108,172.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,231,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $718,119,000 after acquiring an additional 32,201,784 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Caleres in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,269,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Caleres by 1,043.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 320,880 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,149,000 after acquiring an additional 292,808 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Caleres by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 451,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,722,000 after acquiring an additional 217,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Caleres in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,093,000. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caleres Trading Up 0.9 %

CAL stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.11. 16,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,651. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $983.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.88. Caleres, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.85 and a 52-week high of $31.13.

Caleres Dividend Announcement

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $662.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.99 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 36.28% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CAL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Caleres in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut Caleres from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Caleres from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Todd E. Hasty sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,825. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Caleres news, insider Willis Hill sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $198,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,641.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd E. Hasty sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,513 shares in the company, valued at $787,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,336 shares of company stock valued at $393,385 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, Eastern Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products.

Further Reading

