Calix (NYSE:CALX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calix (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CALX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Calix in a report on Friday, May 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Calix in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Calix from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Calix in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Calix in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Calix currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $79.00.

NYSE CALX opened at $40.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.72 and a beta of 1.54. Calix has a 1 year low of $39.88 and a 1 year high of $77.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.71.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $261.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.30 million. Calix had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 4.47%. On average, research analysts forecast that Calix will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total transaction of $4,315,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 497,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,468,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total transaction of $4,315,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 497,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,468,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Matthew Collins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $471,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CALX. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Calix by 31.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Calix by 64.6% in the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 757 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Calix by 45.4% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 823 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Calix during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in Calix by 483.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 974 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

