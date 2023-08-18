Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Shares Gap Up to $15.90

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.90, but opened at $16.64. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) shares last traded at $16.86, with a volume of 19,324 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CALT. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright began coverage on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.94. The company has a market cap of $496.30 million, a P/E ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.89.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.10). Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 43.26% and a negative return on equity of 56.47%. The company had revenue of $18.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,270.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 7.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 5.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 27,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 26.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 18,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Company Profile

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

