Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Camping World from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Camping World from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Raymond James lowered shares of Camping World from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Camping World from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Camping World from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.00.

Camping World Price Performance

Camping World Cuts Dividend

Camping World stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.11. 244,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,095,946. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. Camping World has a twelve month low of $18.69 and a twelve month high of $33.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 287.36%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kent Dillon Schickli sold 10,101 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $272,727.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,947,348. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 47.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Camping World

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Camping World by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its holdings in Camping World by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 90,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 29,885 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of Camping World by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 120,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 18,682 shares during the period. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camping World during the 1st quarter worth $2,954,318,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Camping World by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 73,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 13,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

