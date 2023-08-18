Canoe EIT Income Fund Declares Dividend of $0.07 (OTCMKTS:ENDTF)

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0744 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Canoe EIT Income Fund stock opened at C$9.58 on Friday. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a 52-week low of C$8.75 and a 52-week high of C$10.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

About Canoe EIT Income Fund

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Canoe Financial LP. It is co-managed by Haber Trilix Advisors, LP. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Canada and the United States. Its equity portion seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

