Canoe EIT Income Fund Declares Dividend of $0.07 (OTCMKTS:ENDTF)

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0744 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st.
Canoe EIT Income Fund Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of Canoe EIT Income Fund stock opened at C$9.58 on Friday. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a 52-week low of C$8.75 and a 52-week high of C$10.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.
About Canoe EIT Income Fund
