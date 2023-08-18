Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Overweight Rating for Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX)

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 241.69% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of Nano-X Imaging stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 974,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,593. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.61. Nano-X Imaging has a one year low of $5.31 and a one year high of $22.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market cap of $484.22 million, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.49.
Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.04). Nano-X Imaging had a negative return on equity of 40.85% and a negative net margin of 1,034.37%. The business had revenue of $2.58 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Nano-X Imaging will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.
Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.
