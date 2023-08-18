Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP) Holdings Increased by Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC

Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 13.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 611,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,064 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF makes up approximately 8.0% of Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF were worth $13,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Planning LLC boosted its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 88,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CGCP traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.91. The stock had a trading volume of 78,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,313. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.48. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 1 year low of $21.41 and a 1 year high of $23.60.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

